Chris Hardwick’s Otterhound: Check Out This Enormous and Adorable Dog

Jennifer Hudson loves animals, and she had to know everything about guest Chris Hardwick’s massive pooch!

Chris Hardwick stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on April 21 to promote his NBC game show “The Wall,” and he ended up discussing his life with the enormous 115-pound otterhound he shares with his wife, Lydia Hearst.

“He’s massive, he’s like a bear,” he says of his giant dog named Zoltar.

The couple got him a month before the pandemic hit, so the dog didn’t get to be around any other animals very much. They decided to sign him up to compete in dog shows in order to socialize him with other dogs, but something unexpected happened.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“He started winning them!” said Chris. “He loves doing the shows, and he seems to have fun.

Follow us on

Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“It’s crazy,” Chris told JHud. “We thought we had this big floppy dog who liked rolling in the mud, and we have this Chris Hemsworth of dogs.

“Every time he lifts his face out of the water, it’s like someone just picked up a mop out of a bucket,” he said. “Big dog problems!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“He’s delightfully messy and he loves being messy, but he’s just so sweet.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

During his sit-down with JHud, Chris also recalled the time he first met Tom Cruise and how the movie star immediately launched into an ’80s rock ballad from “Rock of Ages.” (The two had previously played the same part of aging rocker Stacee Jaxx — Chris in the Los Angeles production, and Tom in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical.)

“I honestly for a second, was like, this isn’t real, I died on the way to Comic-Con and Tom Cruise works for heaven,” Chris told Jennifer.

The game show host also revealed how a lifelike doll straight out of “The Exorcist” wound up living in his house thanks to his horror-obsessed wife.

Yikes!