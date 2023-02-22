Amazing Animal Moments on the Show

Jennifer Hudson loves animals!

Jennifer often invites animal expert David Riherd, the co-founder of the Wildlife Learning Center (WLC), onto the show, and David always brings a number of mammals and reptiles with him!

From snuggling with a sloth to keeping a safe distance away from a porcupine, check out JHud having fun with all sorts of friends from the animal kingdom!

"Can I be your mama?" JHud asked a baby sloth that didn't even have a name yet. However, based on a studio audience member's suggestion, they named the baby sloth Hudson!

"Macavity, don't be jealous!" she called out to her Sphynx cat, just one of her many pets at home, while snuggling the sloth. “Oh my God, I have a new baby!”

“You not getting this baby back! We got a sloth now!”

However, Jennifer was less receptive when an animal handler brought out a 20-something-year-old red tegu!

“Whoa, Jesus!” Jennifer hollered as she ran from the reptile.

Eventually, Jennifer warmed up to the lizard — known for its reddish scales and big jowls to attract females — and touched his tail as he ate a strawberry.

Follow us on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok

Another animal JHud met on the show was a wolf named Klondike, who David said was found on the street.

“Someone had him as a pet, and they do not make good pets,” David said, adding that Klondike later went to a wolf rescue.

When Jennifer asked, “So it’s not a dog?” David clarified that wolves are related to dogs but are not the same.

“This is a wild animal, and dogs are domesticated,” David explained.