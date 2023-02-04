JHud’s Stylist Finds a Clever Way to Show More Leopard Print

Me-ow! Jennifer Hudson showed off her wild side with an animal print dress on the January 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“Jennifer loves a beautiful leopard print,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne. “I cropped the blazer to show more of the incredible flow of this satin leopard-print handkerchief-hemlined dress and designed a custom belt.”

Jennifer pulled the full look together with black heels, a black manicure, and a high ponytail. She also sported a cat eye, the perfect makeup choice to accompany leopard print.

Jennifer last sported animal prints on the show back in November when she donned a waist-hugging leopard-print blouse with a black skirt and black suede boots.

Jennifer wore this wild look while chatting with Octavia Spencer. The two discovered during their chat that they have a ton in common — both have stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, both believe in ghosts, and both are known for their outrageous facial expressions.

“I can’t really hide what I’m thinking,” Octavia said, to which JHud replied, “I’ve been known to have real crazy expressions myself. We’re very honest; we wear our heart on our sleeve.”

The two Oscar-winning actresses pulled out their acting abilities to try not to react to a variety of photos, including a Sphynx cat (JHud’s fave!), a super adorable baby, and a giant spider. As expected, their poker faces didn’t hold for long!