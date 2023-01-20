Octavia Spencer Jokes She & JHud Were ‘Separated at Birth’

Has JHud found her new best friend in Octavia Spencer?

The Oscar-winning actress came by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to promote the new season of her Apple TV+ show “Truth Be Told,” and she ended up being wowed by how many interests she shares with Jennifer Hudson!

“I think we were separated at birth!” Octavia told the NAACP Image Award nominee on Friday’s episode during their interview.

See just how much Octavia and JHud have in common!

They both have stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Jennifer was honored with a star on the Walk of Fame in 2004, while Octavia received her star in December 2022. “When you’re a part of the Walk of Fame, people from all over the world get to celebrate you when they see your name,” she said. “It was very humbling.”

Octavia shared that, in retrospect, she should have posed with her legs facing away from the street while wearing such a short dress during the ceremony. “Somebody got a little extra somethin’ somethin’ that day,” she joked.

They both believe in ghosts

“I have ghosts! I feel as though they have abandonment issues,” Octavia said of her sprightly housemates. “When I leave for a while… when I come back is when the lights are going crazy.” She thinks it’s the ghosts telling her, “You’ve been gone too long.”

“You must really be nice that your ghosts miss you!” replied JHud. “I had a ghost and they pushed me off the top of the stairs.”

They’ve both worked with Marlon Wayans

Octavia’s first film was “The 6th Man” starring Marlon Wayans, who played Jennifer’s on-screen husband in “Respect.” Octavia planned a big dinner with friends and family to watch the film, but it went sour when she discovered while watching it that she was cut out of the film.

“They left me in the credits, and I got my residuals,” she said. “So it wasn’t for nothing.”

They’re both into true crime

Octavia says she simply must listen to and solve a true crime mystery just about every night. “When I’m on location and I get in a hotel, I get a little panicked if I can’t find my forensic shows.”

JHud shares that she’s also into investigations. “I think we were separated at birth!” exclaimed Octavia.

They both are known for their outrageous facial expressions

“I can’t really hide what I’m thinking,” Octavia said of her well-known facial expressions.

“I’ve been known to have real crazy expressions myself,” said JHud. “We’re very honest; we wear our heart on our sleeve.”

The two then tried not to react to a variety of photos, including a Sphynx cat (JHud’s fave!), a super adorable baby, and a giant spider. As expected, their poker faces didn’t hold for long!