Jennifer Absolutely Pops in the Ultimate Leopard Print Top

Jennifer Hudson found the right time — and top — to have a leopard moment.

On Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked fierce in a leopard-print blouse with a black skirt and black suede boots.

Jennifer accessorized her fabulous fit with diamond earrings and a gemstone ring.

According to stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, “Jennifer is very particular about leopard print and this top has the perfect print.”

Last month, Jennifer wore a blue and pink dress that V said reminded her of a vintage print she saw as a child.

Weeks before, the daytime TV host wore a multicolored, ruffled vintage blouse that she had owned for a while but had not previously worn. At the time, V said Jennifer believed that every piece in her wardrobe will have its moment.

In Friday’s episode, Jennifer asked Sam Smith if they would rather do a duet with Rihanna or Beyoncé.

“You cannot ask a gay person that question,” Sam hilariously said in response.

Jennifer also asked Sam what career they would have if they weren’t a singer.

“A fisherman or a fisherthem,” they answered. “I would probably do that. I love to fish.”