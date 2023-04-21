Ben Harper on Tour Life with Harry Styles: ‘He’s Very Generous’

Ben Harper stopped by the April 21 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and gave everyone another reason to love Harry Styles!

The singer-songwriter recently opened for the pop star on his “Harry’s House” tour, and he had nothing but good things to say about the experience.

“Harry’s the best,” Ben told Jennifer Hudson. “He’s a king. And a dear friend.

“He’s very generous,” Ben continued. “I’d walk into my dressing room and there would be flowers or a gift of some sort. Just a lovely, lovely person.”

Ben calls his latest album, “Wide Open Light,” a “songwriter record” that is stripped down in a similar manner to his first album.

The Grammy Award-winning musician is having a big year — not only is he releasing a new album, but he also recently made his acting debut in the Apple TV+ series “Extrapolations,” which explores the consequences of ignoring climate change.

Ben plays an activist and environmentalist who, according to Ben, is a mixture of “Marvin Gaye, John Lennon, Malcolm X, and Che Guevara.”

The series also stars huge names like Kit Harington, Matthew Rhys, and Meryl Streep — not bad company to keep for your acting debut!

To find out if Ben Harper is hitting your town on his tour, head to benharper.com/tour.