Jennifer Hudson’s Latest California Adventure: Learning to Ski!

Sponsored by Visit California | Jennifer Hudson is taking advantage of all California has to offer!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has partnered with VisitCalifornia to showcase all the amazing things to do in the Golden State. On her latest adventure, JHud headed up the mountain to Big Bear Lake to learn how to ski!

Upon arriving at Snow Summit Mountain in Big Bear, the host grabbed her best friend Walter for a in bit of tubing fun. Then, it was time for her one-on-one ski lesson with freestyle skier and Olympic gold medalist Jonny Moseley.

First, Jonny showed her how to walk on the snow in her skis. Then, he demonstrated a few positions, including a snowplow, a technique that lets a skier slow and stop.

Next, Jonny challenged Jennifer to keep her balance on one foot while skiing and showed her how to move her hips to help her turn.

Soon enough, it was time to head to the top of the hill and ski down!

“I’m gonna make you proud,” Jennifer told Jonny.

“I always wanted to do this!” exclaimed Jennifer after snowplowing to a stop at the bottom of the hill. JHud promised Jonny that “this is not my last time” hitting the slopes!

California is the “Ultimate Playground,” a place that inspires people to pursue playfulness in their lives.

The ultimate form of play is a California vacation, so go to VisitCalifornia.com for more information on how to book your trip!