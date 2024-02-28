Rhode Island Tea Shop Owner Celebrates Black Culture While Brewing Bold and Bright Blends

Sponsored by Visit Rhode Island | An inspiring community member from the country’s smallest state just got the biggest surprise!

On Wednesday's episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson surprised Amber Jackson from Providence, Rhode Island, at her tea and culture shop, Black Leaf Tea, with a chance to win big prizes as the show’s “Knock Star” of the day!

Not only did Amber get to answer trivia questions for cash, but she was also able to tell Jennifer all about the impact she’s making in her community through her monthly mixers and “Tea Talks.”

Amber is dedicated to using her platform to engage her community and celebrate Black culture. She curates the conversations and spaces created at Black Leaf Tea to purposefully fill the gaps that young Black professionals don’t always have in New England.

She started Tea Talks and other panels featuring successful Black professionals to help people come together to learn from one another. Topics at these panels have included Being Black in Academia, The Importance of Therapy and Breaking Down Traumas, and Racism in the Hospitality Industry.

Amber’s mother always taught her that she should always be of service — no matter how little you think you have, you always have something to give back. Even if it’s just a warm cup of tea.

