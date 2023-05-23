Why Rhode Island Is an Amazing Summer Destination

Sponsored by Visit Rhode Island | Summer’s right around the corner, and you know what that means — it’s time for a “RhodeTrip”!

Jennifer Hudson and audience member Kaylen from Orange, California, played a game on the May 23 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” called “Rhode Trip.”

Kaylen was tasked with answering Rhode Islander trivia and playing a life-sized version of Skee-Ball. To win the grand prize, she had to score 48 points — because Rhode Island is 48 miles long.

Kaylen scored 48 points and won an all-expenses-paid vacation to Rhode Island! Everyone in JHud’s live studio audience also went home with a $100 airlines voucher, all compliments of VisitRhodeIsland.com.

Rhode Island might be the smallest state in the country, but it is packed with big experiences, like gorgeous beaches and fresh seafood.

If you’re looking for an amazing experience this summer with beautiful scenery and delicious bites — like the state’s iconic “stuffies” (also known as stuffed clams) — get more information on the Ocean State by heading to visitrhodeisland.com.