'Let’s Get Physical': Best Moments on the Show
Lifestyle March 08, 2023
Whether it’s pretending to ride horseback or impressing Jennifer Hudson with the full splits, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” live studio audience does whatever it takes to help JHud get it right during these games of “Let’s Get Physical.”
Even celebrity guests, like Morris Chestnut and Yvette Nicole Brown, love to play the game!
Check out some of the funniest, most memorable moments from this super fun studio game!
One of the best moments came from the January 30 episode of the show. JHud enlisted the help of her studio audience to act out situations like “taking a shower,” “rock, paper, scissors,” and “doing a split.”
A few super flexible audience members did some VERY impressive splits so JHud would be sure to answer correctly! Wow!
