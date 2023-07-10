Get to Know Jhoe Virago, Founder of Positive Lifestyle Brand Keep It Vertical

Jennifer Hudson wants you to know about a Black woman business owner whose goal is to spread positivity.

Jhoe Virago is the founder of Keep It Vertical, a Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand that promotes optimism and empowerment through the positive messaging of its merch, which revolves around the motto “Hear No Evil, See No Evil, Speak No Evil.”

Keep It Vertical is a reminder to “keep your spirit lifted,” as JHoe says. The brand’s line of clothing and accessories include shirts, sweatshirts, tote bags, hats, jewelry, and coloring books, as well as a poetry book written by Jhoe between the ages of 9 and 13 living as a child in the foster system.

Jhoe is a survivor of abuse, homelessness, self-injury, and depression, and she says overcoming the struggles of her past have sparked the positive outlook she now has.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” asked Jhoe to film what a day in the life is like for the head of a positive lifestyle brand. On this particular day, Jhoe was preparing for a photoshoot featuring her brand’s merch.

“Because we are a positive lifestyle brand, I’ve got to start the day on a positive note myself,” she says, explaining why she likes to write in her gratitude journal and dance while making her coffee. “I like to do everything with intention to ensure that the good vibes I want my customers to feel come across in the photos we take.”

Jhoe also provided her three top tips for aspiring entrepreneurs, including realizing that you cannot do it alone and you need a great team to support your mission.

This summer, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is dedicated to supporting and celebrating Black women entrepreneurs and their businesses.

Learn more by visiting keepitvertical.org and check out more inspiring Black women business owners who are making an impact in their communities.