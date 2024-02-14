Why Your Sign Has Nothing to Do with Finding Love

Should you be looking to the stars while looking for a partner?

Jennifer Hudson welcomed renowned psychological astrologer Dr. Jennifer Freed to the special Valentine's Day episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to share some insights she’s gathered over the years about love.

“What a big effort it is to be with another human being,” Dr. Freed began, stating that relationships are “a big opportunity for self-awareness and self-love.”

“Your sign has nothing to do with finding love,” she stated. “There’s no bad sign. I believe that finding love has to do with, could you wake up in the morning and want to marry yourself? If you feel that way about yourself, you’re going to magnetize extraordinary love to you,” she said.

Jennifer also had Dr. Freed analyze both her and some of her show staff’s astrological charts, which included the date, time, and location of Jennifer’s birth.

According to Dr. Freed, Jennifer is all about “being helpful and of service and very loyal.”

“You communicate what you love with balance and integrity,” Dr. Freed told the host.

Because Jennifer’s moon sign is in Pisces, Dr. Freed explained, “You’re the most sensitive, you’re the most caring,” and advised JHud to “be with people who are kind to you because your kindness knows no limit.”

“Be a friend of Jen, because [she] will come through,” she advised everyone else in the studio.

Dr. Freed is the author of 10 books relating to personal growth, including her latest, “A Map to Your Soul: Using the Astrology of Fire, Earth, Air, and Water to Live Deeply and Fully.” She is also a regular contributor to Goop and the “Sex with Emily” podcast.

In addition to her expertise in astrology, Dr. Freed has a passion for guiding individuals to make lasting contributions to their communities. Dr. Freed is the co-founder of the nonprofit AHA!, which is dedicated to helping teens, families, and educators feel safe, seen, and celebrated. AHA! has served over 35,000 children and families in Santa Barbara.

You can pick up her book “A Map to Your Soul” by visiting her website, jenniferfreed.com. Order your copy today, and receive a free gift!