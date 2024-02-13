Heart-Shaped Gift Bag DIY: The Perfect Custom-Made Craft For Your Valentine (Or Galentine!)

Here’s a cute craft to make your Valentine’s Day that much sweeter!

Jennifer Hudson enlisted the help of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” writer Grace to show how to custom-make a DIY Valentine’s Day gift bag!

This adorable heart-shaped bag, made from materials you can find at your local discount store or craft store for under five dollars, is designed by professional crafter Amber Kemp-Gerstel.

The gift bag comes with a pocket that you can fill with candy, jewelry, a sweet card, an engagement ring — whatever you want to give your Valentine's Day sweetie, your best pal for Galentine’s Day, or even yourself!

Heart-Shaped Gift Bag

What You’ll Need:

2 Large wood heart cutout shapes

Pink or red paint

Paintbrush

Hot glue gun

Small gift box

Scissors

Valentine’s Day-themed ribbon

Stickers of your choosing

Tissue paper

Instructions:

PAINT the two wooden hearts and allow to dry.

CUT DOWN one edge of the box and cut off the bottom side of the box.

SET box down on the wooden heart in the shape of an upside-down house, then use the hot glue gun to attach the box edges. (Use caution with using hot glue guns.)

ATTACH the second wooden heart on top using hot glue.

TIE ribbons on to create straps.

DECORATE hearts with sticker letters and valentines-themed stickers.

PUT gifts inside and add tissue paper.

Check out more fun DIY crafts, for Valentine’s Day or any day of the year, by visiting @DamaskLove on Instagram.