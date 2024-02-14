Yee-Haw! ‘The Newlywed Game’ Gets a Wild Twist with a Mechanical Bull

“The Newlywed Game” never looked like this!

On a previous episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson surprised married couple Amber and Charlie Lapastora from Austin, Texas, with a video call during her segment “Happy Place in Your Face.”

JHud challenged Amber and Charlie to play a fun game where they had to answer questions about each other!

Jennifer had such a good time playing with this enthusiastic twosome that she invited them to fly out to California to join her in-studio for her special Valentine’s Day show!

Amber and Charlie, who have been married for six years, were tasked with answering questions about each other — all while riding a pink mechanical bull! Should be easy for two Texans… right?

By the end of the game, Amber and Charlie earned a special grand prize: a six-night stay at the Fairmont Mayakoba resort in Playa del Carmen!

Escape to a world of luxury ensconced amid natural beauty at Playa del Carmen’s Fairmont Mayakoba resort. Located in a private gated community, Fairmont Mayakoba is nestled within a tropical rainforest intersected by crystal-clear waterways and fringed by a pristine Caribbean shoreline.

Play 18 holes on the prestigious El Camaleon golf course, snorkel along the beautiful coral reef, or simply bask poolside in the warm Mexican sun.

Amber and Charlie Lapastora received a six-night stay in a Signature Casita Room at the Fairmont Mayakoba with an “Appetite for Luxury” meal plan, which includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and beverages, as well as non-motorized water sports and an on-property boat tour.