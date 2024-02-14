5 Best Moments from Jennifer Hudson’s Valentine’s Day Show

Sponsored by PassionRoses | Every day on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is a day filled with love, but our special Valentine’s Day episode was extra sweet!

With the help of Coco Jones, an enthusiastic married couple, a perceptive astrologist, and a hot pink mechanical bull, Jennifer Hudson had a spectacular Valentine’s Day special that was a joy from start to finish.

Check out the best moments below!

Coco Jones Reveals Her Valentine’s Day Plans

When Coco Jones last visited “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” she said she was “enjoying my time” when it came to dating and relationships. It seems like that’s still the case!

“This year I'm trying to do self-love,” she told Jennifer about her Valentine’s Day plans. “I love the spa, I love working out, I love a fun fitness class.”

Continued the singer, “I love to journal, just chill, not have to wear makeup, not have to do my hair.” Coco summed up her V-day plans as “a combination of restoring myself.”

Besides, she doesn’t need flowers from any man — after winning her first Grammy (for Best R&B Performance for “ICU”), Coco said her house is basically “the Garden of Eden” with so many congratulatory bouquets, including one from Beyoncé!

Married Couple Competes While Riding a Mechanical Bull

After surprising them over video chat, Jennifer brought enthusiastic couple Amber and Charlie Lapastora from Austin, Texas, to the studio to play a fun game to see how well this couple of six years knows each other!

Jennifer challenged Charlie and Amber to answer questions about one another — all while riding a pink mechanical bull! (They are from Texas, after all!)

Jennifer Shows Off Her Beautiful Set Featuring Over 2,000 Handpicked Roses

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” set got a major makeover for Valentine’s Day — PassionRoses provided over 2,000 roses to turn JHud’s set into a glamorous garden!

An Astrologist Reads Jennifer’s Birth Chart

Jennifer welcomed astrologist Dr. Angela Freed, author of A Map To Your Soul, to the show to analyze her birth chart, which includes the day, the time, and the location of where Jennifer was born.

So what does JHud’s birth chart say about her? According to Dr. Freed, Jennifer is all about “being helpful and of service and very loyal,” she said. “You communicate what you love with balance and integrity.”

Because her moon sign is in Pisces, Dr. Freed explained, “You’re the most sensitive, you’re the most caring,” and advised Jennifer to “be with people who are kind to you because your kindness knows no limit.”

“Be a friend of Jen, because [she] will come through,” she advised everyone else in the studio.

Jennifer Gets Inspired by Alicia Keys

Just a few days after commanding the halftime show stage with Usher at the Big Game, Alicia Keys — or at least her wise words — made an appearance during the show’s Valentine’s Day episode.

Jennifer likes to leave her audience on a high note, and her inspirational quote for Valentine’s Day came straight from Alicia:

“Love is the only thing that can save the world, and we have to keep spreading that love wherever we go,” said JHud, sharing the quote from the “Girl on Fire” singer.

Happy Valentine’s Day!