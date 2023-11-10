Grammy Awards 2024: Watch the Nominees on the Show

The 2024 Grammy Award nominees were announced on Friday, November 10, in a ceremony hosted by Grammy-winning artists Cyndi Lauper and Dan + Shay.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Crypto.comArena in Los Angeles and air live at 8/5 p.m. on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

Here are some of the 2024 Grammy Award nominees speaking to Jennifer Hudson or performing on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

Coco Jones

Singer and “Bel-Air” star Coco Jones is nominated for three Grammys, including Best R&B Album for “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Best R&B Performance for “ICU,” and Best New Artist.

Coco performed the television premiere of her sensual single “ICU” on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”! The song comes from her 2022 album “What I Didn’t Tell You.”

Coi Leray

Coi Leray is nominated for two Grammys: Best Rap Performance for “Players” and Best Pop Dance Recording for “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” with David Guetta and Anne-Marie.

Coi appeared on the show’s special Halloween episode to discuss her Halloween plans and what it was like to open for Beyoncé on her Renaissance tour.

Babyface

Producer and performer Babyface is nominated for Best R&B Album for “Girls Night Out.”

During his appearance on the show, Babyface took to the piano to perform an improvised song with Jennifer Hudson based on suggestions from the studio audience.

Carly Pearce

Country singer Carly Pearce is nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her song with Chris Stapleton, “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

Carly appeared on the show and revealed that her duet with Chris Stapleton came to be after she slid into his wife’s DMs to see if he wanted to collaborate!

Jacob Collier

Singer-songwriter and Crocs enthusiast Jacob Collier is nominated for Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for his song with säje, “In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning.”

During his appearance on the show, Jacob talked about having Quincy Jones as a mentor and transformed the studio audience into a choir!

Robert Glasper

Robert Glasper is nominated for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Back to Love,” featuring SiR and Alex Isley.

The five-time Grammy-winning musician and producer told Jennifer what it was like getting the chance to work with his music idols Stevie Wonder and Herbie Hancock. He also spoke about the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa, California, where he was the artist in residence.

PJ Morton

Producer and musician PJ Morton is nominated for Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Good Morning” featuring Susan Carol.

PJ and Susan performed the television premiere of their song “Good Morning” on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

Samara Joy

Jazz singer Samara Joy is nominated for Best Jazz Performance for her song “Tight” and Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals for “Lush Life.”

Samara performed her song “Guess Who I Saw Today” on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” stage.

Adam Blackstone

Talented musician and musical director Adam Blackstone is nominated for Best Jazz Performance for his song with the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté, “Vulnerable (Live).” His album “Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn” is nominated for Best Jazz Instrumental Album.

During his appearance on the show, Adam asked Jennifer Hudson for a jazz duet, and JHud couldn’t say no! The talented musician played the double bass as Charles Jones played the piano and JHud sang “Fly Me to the Moon.”

The War and Treaty

This duo, made up of real-life married couple Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter, are nominated for Best New Artist and Best American Roots Song for “Blank Page.”

The musical pair performed their song “Have You a Heart” from their album “Lover’s Game” on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Pentatonix

This talented quintet of singers is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for “Holidays Around the World.”

Pentatonix appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to perform “How Great Thou Art” with Jennifer Hudson.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is nominated for two Grammys: Best Gospel Album for “Hymns (Live)” and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Your Power” with Lecrae.

Tasha teamed up with Jennifer for a soulful performance of the Gospel classic “Amazing Grace.” The two singers also riffed on the studio audience’s funny phrases!

Blessing Offor

Nigerian born singer-songwriter Blessing Offor is nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for “My Tribe” and Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Believe.”

The artist performed the song “My Tribe” on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The 2024 Grammy Awards air February 4, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. See the full list of nominees at grammys.com.