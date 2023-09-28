Jennifer Hudson Wears Jacob Collier’s Crocs

Jennifer Hudson loves to shop on her guests!

The host recently took to Instagram to show off some style inspiration she picked up from show guest and British musician Jacob Collier.

“Yal, hear my Cros! These are the best crocs ever! They are so musical!! @jacobcollier #cros,” JHud wrote on Instagram with a video of her shaking her feet while wearing a pair of the limited-edition Jacob Collier x Crocs Classic Clog.

Jacob’s collaboration with Crocs debuted in July 2023. The shoe is a black rubber clog covered in a colorful zigzag pattern and comes with Jibbitz charms, including musical notes, bananas, instruments, and more. There’s also a chain on the back of the heel that jingles and jangles when you tap your feet to a beat!

The Grammy winner, referred to as the Mozart of Gen Z, donned his custom Crocs on the cover of the August/September issue of Rolling Stone UK.

He can also be seen wearing them in the music video for his new single “WELLLL.”

These shoes (which are sold out on the Crocs website but can be found at other retailers online) are quite unique, comfortable, and musical. It’s no wonder Jennifer took a liking to them!

Jacob is a big-time lover of Crocs — he even donned a pair of highlighter-yellow Crocs during his appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on October 13, 2022.