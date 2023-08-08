Jennifer Hudson Rocks Sneakers in the Most Unexpected Ways

Jennifer Hudson loves the drama of a high heel, but the host knows how to make a simple sneaker into something spectacular.

Check out six times JHud made a pair of trainers into a memorable fashion moment on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

White and Blue Nikes

JHud looked bright and beautiful in a neon green Jacquemus blazer worn over a cream Ena Pelly T-shirt and white Nordstrom joggers on the November 28 episode.

At the beginning of the episode, Jennifer walked out in silver Bottega Veneta heels but later changed into white and blue custom Nikes when she got active with the 40+ Double Dutch Club, a group that originated in Jennifer’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Gray and Teal Vince Tennis Shoes with Swarovski Shoelaces

Pink and White Nikes with Swarovski Shoelaces

JHud looked beautiful in a Babaton button-down blouse from Aritiza and Cami NYC faux leather joggers on the September 30 episode.

JHud’s lovely look was accessorized with a sparkly gold bangle, a gold chain “Love” necklace, and custom white and pink Nike sneakers with Swarovski crystal-adorned shoelaces. With the cute kicks and the jazzy joggers, Jennifer looked both sporty and stylish.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Gucci Crystal-Embellished Sneakers

JHud donned a beige-colored blazer paired with matching cargo pants on the February 28 episode. She finished off the look with gold jewelry and sneakers adorned with Gucci crystals!

“DJ Khaled was in the building, so Jennifer wanted to be more laid-back and ready to dance,” explained Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne. “This vegan leather suit with large cargo-style patch pockets, paired with Gucci crystal-embellished sneakers, was just the look.”

Black, White and Purple Nikes

For the September 28 episode, JHud channeled a trendy track star while rocking a melon Kimberly Goldson cropped double-breasted jacket, a white Cami NYC camisole, Good American faux leather pants, and custom Nike sneakers. “I put on my good gym shoes for you so I can run around!” Jennifer told her energetic live studio audience.

Silver and Pink Sparkle Sneakers

Jennifer coordinated her hot pink suit from Good American with a pair of blinged-out sneakers for her April 25 show.

“This look was Jennifer wanting to be comfortable while still looking put together,” said stylist V.