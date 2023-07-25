Ashley Park, Chelsea Handler & More Reveal the Truth Behind Memorable Fashion Moments

Every celebrity knows that the outfit they choose to wear can make for a memorable moment — for better or worse!

Check out Ashley Park, Quinta Brunson, Nicole Byer, Folake Olowofoyeku — and even Jennifer Hudson herself — breaking down some of their most memorable fashion moments, from falls and splits to gorgeous transformations!

Ashley Park’s Bedazzled Ankle Brace

Ashley Park picked up a ton of fashion know-how while filming the very fashionable series “Emily in Paris” — like how to navigate very old streets in heels. “I got really good at side-stepping down cobblestones in Paris,” she told JHud. “There’s a lot of bloopers in ‘Emily in Paris’ of me falling… I’ve gotten really good at falling.”

One fall she won’t soon forget happened while attending a Beyoncé concert in Dubai. “I wasn’t even dancing,” she recalled. “I was just sobbing the whole time because I’ve never seen her perform live.

“I was just walking to the bathroom afterwards and I think I was just in a stupor,” she continued.

Ashley fell into bushes while walking down a path and didn’t realize until later that she sprained her ankle.

“It was like the size of my thigh,” she said of her swollen ankle. Still, her injury didn’t stop her from enjoying Paris Fashion Week with crutches and a bedazzled boot!

Jennifer Hudson’s Split Skirt on ‘Chelsea Lately’

Jennifer Hudson remembered her own anxiety-inducing fashion moment while appearing on Chelsea Handler’s former E! talk show “Chelsea Lately.”

“You saved me!” she told the comedian on the February 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The wardrobe incident in question happened during JHud’s appearance on “Chelsea Lately” back in 2013.

The moment she went to sit down, the zipper on her very tight black pencil skirt flew up, leaving JHud in quite a pickle. Chelsea leapt over to JHud, covering her legs and helping her rezip her skirt.

“As soon as I sat down — when I tell you that dress shot wide up, just straight up the middle,” said JHud to Chelsea. “Thank you for saving me!”

“Of course, it was my show, I was hosting you! How could I let you sit there?” replied Chelsea, offering some sage fashion advice for the future: “Nothing with zippers! Zippers are the enemy of women!”

Chelsea shared her own story of a public wardrobe malfunction while she was attending a fancy Hollywood event. “I was at the front table and I stood up and my entire dress opened from the back,” she recalled. “And I just had a thong on, no bra!

“Some guy grabbed me from behind — and, of course, I was fine with that,” she joked. “And he’s like, ‘Your dress is open!’ Because I felt a draft.

“The whole entire room behind me saw it,” she continued. “And then I had to go hide. He held me, we went backstage, and I had to wait for a friend to bring me another dress.

Nicole Byer’s 2023 Golden Globes Transformation

During Nicole Byer’s appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud was captivated by Nicole’s glamorous red-carpet fashion, particularly at the 2023 Golden Globes.

“That’s three hours of hair and makeup,” she revealed to JHud. “I’m like a little crusty goblin, then they come in and do my hair, do my makeup, and then I’m like a beautiful swan.

“I love the transformation,” she continued. “Truly, the before and after is outstanding. I’m bald-headed, I got my little acne scars… I put on a padded bra, and it’s like, ‘Who! Is! She!?’”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Folake Olowofoyeku’s ‘Full-Figured Feet’

During her appearance on the show, “Bob Hearts Abishola” star Folake Olowofoyeku discussed her “full-figured feet” and why she chooses to no longer wear stilettos.

“My first introduction into the industry was modeling, so I did the heels, and the catwalk and the runway,” she told JHud.

“I’m at a point in my life where I think I can look super cute without being uncomfortable. And I think folks should feel empowered to do so.”

She continued, “As I go out into these amazing spaces, I want to be able to take it in and digest it without being worried about falling.”

Folake wears a size 13 shoe and refers to herself as having “full-figured feet.” Now when she walks the red carpet, she often wears footwear by Rick Owens, known for his androgynous (and comfortable) designs.

JHud can relate to experiencing foot pain in the name of fashion. “When shoes don’t fit right, it’s a four-toe shoe. Because five toes can’t fit in the shoe,” she said.

Though Jennifer used to wear super-high heels in her 20s and 30s, now that she’s in her 40s, she says, “You ain’t putting me in no crazy heel now.”

Quinta Brunson’s First Fashion Week

Quinta Brunson is enjoying all the benefits of creating, writing, and starring in an award-winning TV show — including going to Fashion Week for the first time!

“That was my first Fashion Week,” the “Abbott Elementary” star told JHud of attending New York Fashion Week in February 2023. “It was so fun, so cool. I didn’t know I’d be sitting next to Julia Stiles and Lindsay Lohan!”

Quinta experienced a full-circle moment while at Fashion Week. “Christian Siriano actually designed my Golden Globes dress, so it was very sweet that one of my first big wins, the designer, I got to go and that was one of my first big fashion shows.”

The actress-writer-producer had a ball during her first Fashion Week. “As you know, I’m 4’11,” she said. “I feel good getting to represent the short girls in the fashion world.”