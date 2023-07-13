7 Times JHud Looked Fabulous in Vegan Fashion

Fashion — but make it ethical!

Jennifer Hudson has quite a few different leather looks in her wardrobe that are entirely animal-free.

Check out seven times JHud looked absolutely vivacious wearing vegan leather — plus one amazing sheep-friendly sweater made with vegan yarn!

Beige Vegan Leather Suit

JHud donned a beige blazer paired with matching cargo pants on the February 28 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” She finished off the look with gold jewelry and sneakers adorned with Gucci crystals!

“DJ Khaled was in the building, so Jennifer wanted to be more laid-back and ready to dance,” explained Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“This vegan leather suit with large cargo-style patch pockets, paired with Gucci crystal embellished sneakers, was just the look.”

Chunky Sweater Jacket with Vegan Yarn

Handmade with 100% vegan yarn by Ireland-based luxury brand Hope Macaulay, this chunky sweater jacket features a black and cream diagonal design with the brand’s signature balloon sleeves and a relaxed boxy fit.

Black Vegan Leather Pencil Skirt

On the January 13 episode, JHud donned a black vegan leather pencil skirt and a luxurious silk satin blouse.

“Jennifer loves her silk satin,” said V, adding that JHud’s ivory blouse comes from LilySilk.

“We loved the thought of mixing this incredibly delicate satin and lace blouse with this ‘hard-core’ vegan leather skirt by Commando to give that balance of innocent and sweet with ‘not too innocent.’”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Vegan Leather Straps

“This triangular-shaped top is a piece that Jennifer has owned for a while,” said V of JHud’s look on the January 12 show. “It caught her eye, but she didn’t quite love the way she was ‘supposed’ to wear it.”

“To make it more her own, I designed it to be open front and added vegan leather straps, making it into a vest.”

She adds, “The small but dramatic customization made this piece even more beautiful and was one of Jennifer’s favorite looks on the show.”

Faux Leather Pants

JHud channeled a trendy track star while rocking a pair of black faux leather pants from Good American, Khloé Kardashian’s clothing line.

She paired this look with a melon Kimberly Goldson cropped double-breasted jacket, a white Cami NYC camisole, and custom Nike sneakers.

Pink Faux Leather Joggers

According to V, Jennifer loves the soft blush pink color because it reminds her of her vintage slips.

Black Faux Leather Skirt

For her chat with “Insecure” star Yvonne Orji, JHud kept it cute in a cropped Saint Laurent houndstooth wool-blend cardigan worn over a Commando faux-leather skirt, Good American bodysuit, and black Sam Edelman ankle boots.