3 Times JHud Wore Lebanese Designer Nadine Merabi

Jennifer Hudson knows Nadine Merabi can make an outfit for any occasion!

Nadine Merabi is a U.K.-based luxury designer of Lebanese descent. “Merabi’s passion for explosive palettes and celebration of timeless glamour stems from her Middle Eastern heritage, combined with timeless shapes and fine quality tailoring to create the unique signature that is the MERABI look today,” states the brand’s website.

Check out JHud modeling amazing outfits from this luxury designer on the show!

Sparkling Black Blazer

To kick off Black History Month, JHud donned a sparkling black blazer paired with black joggers and boots, accessorizing with silver jewelry, including a shiny “J” necklace. She added a pop of color to this look with her bright pink lipstick.

“The perfect sparkle for JHud came from this blazer by designer Nadine Merabi,” said JHud’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“She wanted to be comfy yet stylish and polished,” said V. “Pairing this incredible blazer with joggers was the perfect mix!”

“Am I doin’ all right?” JHud asked her cheering audience while posing in her stylish ensemble.

Sparkling Pink Suit

Jennifer Hudson went big and bold for her 100th episode!

The host sparkled in a hot pink outfit with a sweetheart neckline on the February 9 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“Am I cute?" JHud asked her audience at the beginning of the show. "I’m trying to sit down in my cute outfit, girl!”

“The sparkle and color immediately caught Jennifer’s eyes, and we knew this look was the special moment needed for the 100th episode,” V said of JHud’s stunning wardrobe.

White Lace Suit

On the May 1 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the host wore an all-white outfit consisting of an oversized blazer made with sparkle and lace, complete with matching trousers. Mama Hud walked out donning an oversized white hat.

“Immediately after the filming of the Spring Celebration, she said she wanted a huge church hat with her beautiful white lace suit by Nadine Merabi we had picked out for this special episode," said V.