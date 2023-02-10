JHud Celebrates 100 Episodes in a Customized Hot Pink Nadine Merabi Suit

Jennifer Hudson went big and bold for her 100th episode!

The host sparkled in a hot pink outfit with a sweetheart neckline on the February 9 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“Am I cute?" JHud asked her audience at the beginning of the show. "I’m trying to sit down in my cute outfit, girl!”

“The 100th episode look had to be one to remember, especially since we knew John Legend was coming and they were going to perform together,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

JHud found the perfect look for such a special episode with this dazzling suit from luxury brand Nadine Merabi.

“The sparkle and color immediately caught Jennifer’s eyes, and we knew this look was the special moment needed for the 100th episode,” V said of JHud’s stunning wardrobe.

“Jennifer would not be Jennifer without Jenniferizing the look!” added V. “I cropped the jacket and used the remaining fabric to design a corset top, making the look a three-piece suit.”

The NAACP Image Award nominee topped it all off with her favorite “Jennifer” necklace. “All that can be said is that this is a perfect Jennifer Hudson ‘Happy Place’ look,” said V.

The two EGOT recipients performed a gorgeous rendition of Simon and Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” with John pulling double duty on the piano.

Jennifer also celebrated with a giant cake adorned with purple flowers (JHud’s favorite color!) to mark the occasion.

Happy 100, JHud! Here’s to 100 more!