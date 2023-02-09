JHud Shares Memorable Moments from Her First 100 Episodes

“We are making some incredible memories here on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show!’” Jennifer Hudson told her live studio audience on the February 9 episode, which marked 100 episodes of the show!

Here are four of the special moments from her first 100 episodes that JHud shared on the show. Did your favorite moment make the list?

Dancing with Derek Hough

“Dancing with the Stars” star Derek Hough showed JHud a few ballroom moves on the September 30 show. “I can’t move like him!” said JHud before Derek launched into spinning, twirling, and dipping her. “It’s like a Derek roller coaster!”

‘Dreamgirl’ Master Class with Sheryl Lee Ralph

During the September 20 show, Sheryl Lee Ralph gave Jennifer Hudson a mini master class on how to be a “Dreamgirl” 41 years after the “Abbott Elementary” star portrayed Deena Jones on Broadway, and 16 years after JHud’s Oscar-winning performance as Effie White in the movie.

5-Year-Old Preacher Gives a Sermon

Luke Tillman, a 5-year-old from Grand Blanc, Michigan, gave a stirring sermon from the couch during the January 11 show. The tyke went viral when a video of him baptizing his toys was viewed all over the world, and JHud knew she had to meet this enthusiastic boy in person!

JHud Brings an 82-Year-Old Audience Member to Tears with Gospel

Jennifer Hudson made her live studio audience emotional as she took a special song request from 82-year-old Marilyn Freeman on the September 23 episode. Jennifer sang “Jesus Promised Me a Home Over There” and opened up about the family connection she has with the song.