5 Times Jennifer Hudson Wore Hervé Léger

Whether she’s debuting a vintage blouse or going back to her “church girl” roots, Jennifer Hudson can often be seen wearing Hervé Léger.

Here are five different ways she’s wore the designer brand on the show.

Yellow Pencil Skirt

JHud was anything but mellow while interviewing Magic Johnson and Mickey Guyton! She stood out in a vintage yellow long-sleeved turtleneck with a matching Hervé Léger pencil skirt pencil skirt and metallic silver Marc Fisher slingback heels.

Beige Pencil Skirt

Back in September, JHud looked fun and fabulous wearing a multicolored vintage blouse from her own personal collection and black Suede Studio over-the-knee boots. According to stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, Jennifer has owned this ruffle-adorned shirt for a while but had not worn it previously.

Jennifer is extremely passionate about her fashion pieces and believes each item will “have its moment.” And for the top, paired with a beige Hervé Léger pencil skirt, this was it!

Chocolate Brown Dress

JHud rocked a chocolate brown Hervé Léger dress with copper Paris Texas boots as she interviewed Daymond John and Cheyenne Jackson in October. According to stylist V, Jennifer had been into copper and brown tones at the time, as the “milk chocolate”-like color looks great on her skin.

Floor-Length Shimmery Skirt

Back in January, JHud announced Season 2 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” while wearing a floor-length shimmery skirt with a high slit.

“I styled the look with a vintage vibe in mind, focusing on this beautiful Vivienne Westwood cropped sweater from Jennifer’s personal collection,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“To give it drama and properly ‘Jenniferize’ it, I added shoulder pads to further show the craftsmanship in the construction of the piece. Paired with a beautiful Lily silk blouse and a Hervé Léger floor-length skirt and black suede PVC pumps, the look came together beautifully.”

When Jennifer Hudson found out that gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard was going to be on the show, she knew that the two musicians were going to “take it to church,” according to V.