Jennifer Hudson Honors Vivienne Westwood in a Cropped Sweater

When you’ve got good news to share, you gotta look your best!

Jennifer Hudson announced that there would be a Season 2 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” while wearing a gorgeous, dramatic look that was inspired by fashion icon Vivienne Westwood, who passed away in late 2022.

"This outfit was inspired by the incredible talent of the late Vivienne Westwood," said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne of JHud's a puffy-shouldered, raspberry-colored sweater jacket, ivory blouse, and shimmery skirt with a high slit.

"I styled the look with a vintage vibe in mind, focusing on this beautiful Vivienne Westwood cropped sweater from Jennifer’s personal collection."

Vivienne Westwood was a powerhouse in the fashion industry for over five decades, responsible for bringing punk and new wave aesthetics to the mainstream. She passed away in December 2022 at the age of 81. Over the course of her prolific career, she styled everyone in Hollywood, including Gwen Stefani, Zendaya, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Blake Lively, Harry Styles, and Jennifer Hudson.

"To give it drama and properly 'Jenniferize' it, I added shoulder pads to further show the craftsmanship in the construction of the piece. Paired with a beautiful Lily silk blouse and a Hervé Léger floor-length skirt and black suede PVC pumps, the look came together beautifully."

JHud wore her hair big and beautiful in a crimped ponytail and finished off the look with a glittering gold necklace around her neck.

On Wednesday's show, Jennifer recalled telling her son about 2023: “It’s gonna be a year of victory. Today is a major day of celebration.”

She rose from the couch, feeling a song coming on! “Oh, I like to sing!” she declared. “‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ has got renewed for Season 2!”

“Thank you all for giving me your hearts,” she told the audience. “I love you all so much. Thank you for letting me into your homes.”

JHud took the time to thank the crew, the guests, the audience, and her son David for “always supporting his mom and always being an inspiration to his mom.”

She ended her speech by holding up a mug with a very fitting declaration: “Celebrate!”