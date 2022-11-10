Jennifer Makes an Office Shirt Look Fun with This Pink Gemstone Camisole

Jennifer Hudson is getting her pink on with a business-appropriate look.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked polished in a pink skirt suit worn with a white button-down shirt, a bedazzled gemstone camisole, and matching pink slingback heels.

Jennifer accessorized her look with sparkly diamond earrings, silver bracelets, and rings.

“No one does professional like JHud!” her stylist, Verneccia “V” Étienne, said.

V added that Jennifer wanted to be “pretty in pink” because she knew she was going to chat with Tamera Mowry-Housley, who said in her interview that pink is one of her favorite colors.

While V said that Jennifer loved the pink blazer and skirt with the crisp white-collar shirt, they couldn’t forget to Jennifer-ize the outfit with an eye-catching camisole.

“The pink gemstone cami was the perfect piece to make this outfit special,” V said.

In her first episode of her daytime talk show, Jennifer wore a custom pink outfit that was inspired by one she wore as a contestant on “American Idol.”

Later that month, Jennifer bonded with superfan Ronnette, a crossing guard who had worked for the New York Police Department, over their love of pink. Jennifer surprised Ronnette — who had played JHud’s song “Spotlight” at her 2013 wedding — with a trip to see her at “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

In late October, Jennifer wore “pink on pink on pink” — comprised of a blazer, a shirt, and joggers — in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

During Thursday’s episode, Tamera — who wore a gorgeous dark pink pleated dress — discussed her and Jennifer’s twinning moment.

“I love how we’re both wearing pink by the way,” the “Sister, Sister” alum said.

Tamera also discussed the cover of her new memoir, “You Should Sit Down for This,” which is pink and purple — her and twin sister Tia Mowry’s favorite colors. Tamera said the cover also features turquoise writing to honor her late niece, Alaina Housley, who was killed in the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting.

“I talk about her in the book, and she was an angel,” Tamera said about Alaina.