7 Times JHud Wore American Brands

Jennifer Hudson loves to wear gorgeous clothes crafted from different corners of the world, but she’s also happy to support gifted designers located right here in the USA!

Here are just seven times JHud looked fabulous wearing clothes, shoes, and jewelry from American designers.

Saint Art

“One of Jennifer’s many nicknames is ‘boss lady,’ and this day was a great day to show it through her look,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“This three-piece suit by Saint Art was the perfect look in the perfect shade of purple. Jennifer stated that she loves this look and it makes her feel like a boss.”

According to the brand’s website, “Saint Art is New York street style for everyone.” This collection is described as “easy, effortless, and luxe,” and includes pieces that are both “masculine and feminine, romantic and sporty, high trend and evolved basics.”

Sincerely Ria

“Jennifer fell in love with the interesting detail on the waistline of these trousers,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne of JHud’s rust-colored trousers on the February 16 episode.

These sleek trousers come from Sincerely Ria, the Los Angeles-based luxury brand designed by model, actor, influencer, and activist Mariama Diallo.

“Celebrating Black History Month by wearing a Black designer!” added V of the inspiration behind this look.

“Sincerely Ria is dedicated to helping women feel empowered and beautiful in their clothing. The clothing is bold and innovative, as inspired by Guinea’s Fulani culture, encouraging women to embrace the higher version of themselves,” states the brand’s website.

“We are dedicated to helping women feel empowered and beautiful in their clothing while challenging the outdated idea that beauty is pain. Our mission is to celebrate not only a woman’s beauty, but the woman herself.”

ASTR The Label

“Jennifer wanted a lovely, easy-breezy and warm look,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne. “This lavender, baby blue, and beige cardigan with matching cami by ASTR The Label was pretty and perfect.”

ASTR The Label is a Los Angeles-based luxury brand featuring collections with a “unique combination of contemporary sophistication, versatility and chic design,” states the brand’s website.

Danarys New York

Jennifer Hudson donned a baby pink trench coat-esque dress from Danarys New York on the March 24 episode.

The custom dress included unique silver buttons that matched with her silver jewelry, which included a necklace with a dainty heart pendant.

According to the brand’s website, this luxury womenswear label is a mixture of “the elegance of New England and the edginess of New York City” and “encourages women to realize their unique power and to take on the world from a position of strength and fearlessness.”

Zoe Lev

JHud wore a personalized “Jennifer” necklace on the March 2 episode, compliments of Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Zoe Lev. Every piece in their collection is made to last, created with only recycled 14k gold and precious metals.

Voyetté

Jennifer donned heels from Miami-based luxury footwear brand Voyetté on the March 30 episode.

Kimberly Goldson

JHud looked polished in a beige, double-breasted blazer from Brooklyn-based luxury fashion house Kimberly Goldson on the September 21 episode.

Kimberly Goldson was founded in 2012 by sisters Kimberly Goldson and Shelly Powell, who sought to create a clothing brand that drew from their experiences traveling the world and immersing themselves in a variety of diverse cultures.

The Black woman-owned brand has been worn by celebrities including Faith Evans, Tiffany Haddish, and our premiere week guest Yvonne Orji.