What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Mauve for Mother’s Day

Everything’s coming up roses this week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

For a special Mother’s Day episode, Jennifer Hudson pulled out all the stops when it came to her fashion for the day, choosing a marvelous mauve dress with a ruched rose adorned at the waist.

JHud’s look coordinated perfectly with her Mother’s Day set, which featured thousands of flowers in bouquets all around the stage.

See what else Jennifer wore this week on the show!

Monday, May 6

Who wouldn’t like Mondays in an outfit like this? JHud sat down with Meghan Trainor in this animal print blouse from Myra and camel pencil skirt with buttons down the front from L’Agence.

JHud accessorized with matching Kahmune pumps and a sparkly pink manicure and wire rim eyeglasses.

Tuesday, May 7

Jennifer interviewed “Hacks” stars Hannah Einbinder and Paul W. Downs while rocking a noir look from head to toe. She paired a broad-shouldered leather jacket from AS by DF with leather joggers from BCBG and strappy stilettos.

Wednesday, May 8

Jennifer hosted a roundtable chat with Kerry Washington and the cast of “UnPrisoned”while wearing a single breasted bright green Karen Millen green suit with matching French Connection pumps.

Thursday, May 9

Jennifer chose a body-hugging latte-colored dress from Cult Naked paired with a cropped peach Alice & Olivia jacket for her sit-down with fellow TV host Sherri Shepherd.

Jennifer coordinated this look with Kahmune pumps and wore her hair down in a wavy bob.

Friday, May 10

Jennifer ended her week on a high note, choosing this mauve Chiara Boni dress to celebrate Mother’s Day with Valerie Bertinelli and Tara Lipinksi.

This eye-catching gown featured ruching that resembled a rose, while her Nine West heels were covered in a colorful flower print. Put together, this outfit was perfectly suited to her freshly made-over set, which featured over 2,000 roses!