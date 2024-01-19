What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: Leather and Love

Jennifer Hudson’s fashion is on fire this week!

The daytime talk show host experimented with all sorts of textures, prints, silhouettes, and colors this week. Her show wardrobe included a black dress with an adorable heart cutout, a sexy red leather number, and a fierce cheetah print look this week on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Head below to find out what else JHud wore on the show this week!

Monday, January 15

Jennifer celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a yellow-gold blouse with brown trousers from Los Angeles luxury brand L’Agence, which combines the "easy chic feel of Southern California with a Parisian sensibility," according to the brand's website.

"I loved the idea of pairing a silky blouse with leather trousers," Jennifer's stylist Oakley Stevenson told JenniferHudsonShow.com.

The People’s Choice Awards nominee wore her hair down and parted in the middle, accessorizing with gold hoop earrings.

Tuesday, January 16

JHud came out onstage for Tuesday’s episode grooving to the B-52’s “Love Shack” while wearing a black turtleneck sweater dress with long sleeves and a heart cutout at the neckline.

She coordinated this lovely look from Brazilian brand Farm Rio with gold hoop earrings and a chunky gold bracelet and rings.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s best friend Walter delivered the host some “Happy Mail” while dressed up as a postal worker!

Wednesday, January 17

Jennifer rocked a fierce cheetah print dress from L'Angence on Wednesday’s show. She’s always been a fan of animal prints!

Thursday, January 18

On Thursday’s show, Jennifer wore a mid-length rib-knit sweater dress from Los Angeles-based lifestyle designer Simon Miller that featured various shades of green. She matched this look with kelly green heels and a green blazer.

Friday, January 19

Jennifer ended her week wearing a bright red stretch leather dress from AS by DV, paired with matching heels from Jessica Simpson’s shoe line.

“This stylish dress was chosen because of Heidi Klum,” revealed stylist Oakley of JHud’s form-fitting — and quite fashionable — frock.

The model and “America’s Got Talent” judge looked just as stylish, donning a minidress adorned with white flowers that showed off her long legs.