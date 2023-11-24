What JHud Wore on the Show This Week: A Jumpsuit for Every Occasion

Jennifer Hudson brings her unique and sophisticated sense of style to every episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

No matter what JHud chooses to wear, she always knows how to “Jenniferize” each look to make it her own.

This week, Jennifer donned multiple jumpsuits — one of her favorite styles to wear — but each one had its own unique vibe.

See what JHud wore on the show this week!

Monday, November 20

“I chose this black Good American jumpsuit and paired it with Marc Fisher knee-high boots from DSW,” Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson told JenniferHudsonShow.com.

“I thought it would be the perfect look for Jennifer’s interview with Tara Lipinski,” she said, explaining that JHud needed an outfit flexible enough for her off-skates figure skating lesson with the Olympic medalist!

Tuesday, November 21

To interview her friend and “Sandy Wexler” co-star Adam Sandler, Jennifer wore a cerulean blue turtleneck jumpsuit with an asymmetrical peekaboo cutout at the shoulder. This jewel-toned look was paired with silver INC booties.

JHud’s Estella Jumpsuit comes from Los Angeles-based luxury brand Black Halo, headed by designer Laurel Berman. According to the brand’s website, “Laurel’s architectural designs summon a natural inner beauty and confidence that are both liberating and empowering.”

Wednesday, November 22

Jennifer sat down with “Will & Grace” and “The Other Black Girl” star Eric McCormack while wearing a royal purple dress, again from Black Halo.

“We loved the color, silhouette, and style of this dress,” informed Oakley of the stunning cocktail dress, which featured a tailored bustier-style bodice with draping and a back slit.

Jennifer coordinated this look with Jessica Simpson pumps and a lavender purple ribbon in support of the fight against esophageal cancer, the disease that her guest Brett Yancey has been battling for six years.

Brett and his daughter Sarakate made headlines recently when he was able to accompany her down the 50-yard football field of her school after she was named homecoming queen. Jennifer was happy to share their story on the show, and members of her studio audience also wore purple ribbons in support of the family.

Thursday, November 23

Jennifer donned a body-hugging eggplant purple dress with a peekaboo cutout while showing off her moves with guest Carrie Ann Inaba.

“I chose this dress for Jennifer because of this beautiful dark shade of purple,” explained Oakley.

Friday, November 24

Jennifer ended the week wearing a shiny black satin jumpsuit paired with turquoise pumps.