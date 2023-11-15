What Mariah Carey Wore on the Show

Mariah Carey knows how to make an entrance!

The Grammy-winning music icon walked out onto “The Jennifer Hudson Show” stage on Wednesday's episode wearing a shiny black sequined Balenciaga minidress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline.

For jewelry, Mariah selected a diamond necklace from Hamilton Jewelers Private Reserve Collection. She accessorized with diamond bracelets on both wrists and a baby-pink manicure.

The star paired this dazzling look with sparkling open-toed Saint Laurent stilettos.

Mariah, honored by Jennifer Hudson as part of the show’s “Legend” series, wore a smoky eye and her honey-blonde hair in long, loose waves.

During her chat with Jennifer, Mariah discussed some of her fashion preferences. She revealed that she never wears sneakers because they give her blisters. She also shared that heels aren’t much better for her, and she prefers to wear fluffy slippers.

She also brought up the meaningful fashion gift given to her by Jennifer during their shared time at “The Voice” when Mariah appeared as a guest mentor.

“That picture of us together when we were at ‘The Voice,’” Mariah recalled. “That robe you were wearing, you ended up sending it to me as a gift, and I still have it.”

“Isn’t she so nice?” added the singer.

Mariah also commented upon her memorable look in her 1999 “Heartbreaker” music video.

“I had cut off the top of my jeans.” she said. “I ripped off the top of the jeans because all the jeans were too high for what I wanted to feature.”

“You put all of us on that trend, right? Didn’t we all do that back in the day?” JHud asked her audience.

“I was just mad at the designers who took that idea, and I would see these huge billboards of people [with the top of their jeans cut off], but I was like, ‘I did that first!’”

