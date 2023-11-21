Adam Sandler Outfits: Actor Responds to Gen Z’s Love of His Fashion

Adam Sandler: movie star, comedy legend — fashion icon!

The comedy star of the upcoming Netflix animated film “Leo” stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to catch up with his former co-star Jennifer Hudson, and the host brought up Adam’s unlikely fashion influence on Gen Z!

"That's just a man who opened a suitcase and threw something on," the actor said of the typical Adam Sandler outfit. "Every day I'm sorry about the way I dress."

Jennifer mentioned that “Adam Sandler Day” has been trending in schools across the country, with students encouraged to wear outfits inspired by the “Billy Madison” actor’s personal wardrobe: an oversized T-shirt and oversized shorts. (Hoodie optional.)

“I hear about it all the time,” said Adam. “That’s funny!”

JHud showed Adam some TikTok videos of teens rocking Adam Sandler style, and he burst out laughing. “That looks very comfortable!” he said of the kids’ looks.

Adam shared that even one of his daughter’s friends participated in “Adam Sandler Day” at her school. She borrowed one of his T-shirts for extra authenticity!

Adam says he choose to wear “whatever’s clean in the closet” and often chooses hoodies because “hoodies always feel good… They’re comfortable and it covers up some problems.”

Thinking her “Sandy Wexler” co-star might need a few more options in his closet, she presented him with a pair of “Jenniferized” gym shorts. Adam was so overjoyed to receive this special gift, he tried it on right then and there on stage!