Adam Sandler
Episodes November 21, 2023
Adam Sandler promotes his new movie “Leo” and the “I Missed You” tour.
Jennifer welcomes teacher Alfred “Shivy” Brooks II and his wife Crystal from Atlanta. Alfred went viral after posting a video holding a sign in front of his classroom that read, “Free hug if you need one.” Alfred’s late son passed in April 2023 at the age of 16 while trying to save four children drowning in a rip current. Since his son’s passing, Alfred says it’s his duty to redefine who we see young Black males to be, and what it means to show up for young men.
Jennifer spotlights viral sensation 8-year-old Ka’Nary “Kanary Yellow” Lynch from Tampa, whose rapping has garnered millions of views online. She’s been reposted by numerous celebrities, from Missy Elliott to Viola Davis, and is taking the hip-hop world by storm. She will perform and chat with Jennifer.