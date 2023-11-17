Adam Sandler

Jennifer welcomes teacher Alfred “Shivy” Brooks II and his wife Crystal from Atlanta. Alfred went viral after posting a video holding a sign in front of his classroom that read, “Free hug if you need one.” Alfred’s late son passed in April 2023 at the age of 16 while trying to save four children drowning in a rip current. Since his son’s passing, Alfred says it’s his duty to redefine who we see young Black males to be, and what it means to show up for young men.