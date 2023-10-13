What JHud Wore on the Show This Week (Oct. 9-13, 2023)

Jennifer Hudson brings her unique and sophisticated sense of style to every episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

No matter what JHud chooses to wear, she always knows how to “Jenniferize” each look to make it her own.

See what JHud wore on the show this week!

Monday, October 9

Jennifer interviewed Reneé Rapp while wearing a fierce animal print dress from London-based fashion brand Whistles. The long-sleeved, high-collared frock was paired with vintage black booties with chunky gold chains that matched her statement belt perfectly.

“This is the season for animal prints,” Jennifer’s stylist Oakley Stevenson told JenniferHudsonShow.com. “I wanted to put her in a chic, wispy dress accented with gold accessories.”

Tuesday, October 10

Jennifer came out wearing a shiny black satin jumpsuit from House of Harlow.

“I thought it shared a sleek updated version of a vintage smoking jacket,” said Oakley. “I paired it with French Connection turquoise python pumps to add a bit of playfulness to the look.”

JHud picked a pair of black eyeglasses with gold detail that matched with her gold hoop earrings and necklace.

Wednesday, October 11

To interview and duet with Robin Thicke, Jennifer wore a cranberry-colored long-sleeved turtleneck dress with a curtain effect in the front.

“I chose this slinky ruched oxblood mock neck dress because of our guest Robin Thicke,” informed Oakley. “It gave a lounge singer vibe. I also thought she would look amazing doing a duet with Robin in this look.”

This sultry ensemble was paired with red and black patent leather heels.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, and TikTok

Thursday, October 12

On Thursday’s show, Jennifer did business casual with a bright blue blazer from Nichole Lynel paired with skinny black Ted Baker trousers and a necklace reading “Love.” She topped off the look with a chic pair of oversized black square eyeglasses and Good American denim heels.

"This look reminded me of a modern day equestrian look," says Oakley.

Friday, October 13

JHud closed out the week interviewing Alex Rodriguez while wearing another blue ensemble — this time she put her spin on the Canadian tuxedo with a matching denim suit from Express with high-waisted bottoms unbuttoned on one side for a slick asymmetrical look.

"A-Rod reminds me of New York back in the day," explained Oakley. "This look was an inspired throwback to a New York street look."