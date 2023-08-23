Inside Jennifer Hudson’s Season 1 Closet
Fashion August 23, 2023
The diversity of Jennifer Hudson’s wardrobe for Season 1 of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” proves that when it comes to fashion, the host cannot be put in a box!
JHud has worn dresses, skirts, suits, jumpsuits, and joggers while hosting the premiere season of her daytime talk show.
She’s worn every color of the rainbow — from pink to green and from black to white.
Jennifer loves a bold animal print as much as she does a more subdued look in neutral tones.
JHud isn’t even afraid of rocking head-to-toe denim in a Canadian tuxedo!
When it comes to footwear, Jennifer has an enviable closet of high heels, as well as an extensive collection of knee-high boots and customized sneakers.
Don’t forget her accessories — Jennifer’s jewelry ranges from large statement pieces to simple but meaningful necklaces.
JHud also loves supporting Black designers through what she chooses to wear. For Black History Month, JHud wore a pair of rust-colored trousers from Black fashion brand Sincerely Ria. And she chose a teal suit by famed Black designer Sergio Hudson for her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.
For all these looks and more, head inside JHud’s Season 1 closet!
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.