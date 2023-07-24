Jennifer Hudson’s Most Meaningful Jewelry

Jennifer Hudson likes to make a statement with her ensembles, and that includes the jewelry she likes to accessorize with.

Though JHud has worn a number of gorgeous jewels on the show — like this bedazzled choker and this oversized chain necklace — there are a few pieces that carry personal meaning to her.

Here are six pieces of jewelry that are extra special to the host.

Tooth Necklace

Instagram/iamjhud

Jennifer Hudson has worn so many gorgeous pieces of jewelry, but her all-time favorite piece has a special connection to her son, David.

During a Q&A session with her live studio audience on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” audience member Taylor (who happens to be the current Miss Black California USA!) asked JHud what her favorite piece of jewelry is.

“I had a necklace made of my son’s first tooth he ever lost,” said JHud. “I saved it, and I put it on a heart-shaped necklace.

“It is my absolute favorite piece of jewelry,” Jennifer continued. “You can have all the diamonds and the pearls, but that is priceless. You can’t replace that. And so, that’s my favorite piece of jewelry out of everything that I have.”

Simone I. Smith Earrings

Instagram/iamjhud

Jennifer Hudson is a huge fan of Simone I. Smith’s eponymous jewelry line. She’s such a big fan, in fact, she recently couldn’t decide which pair of earrings she liked more!

“These are both so good, I don’t know which one to pick! Thank u @sislovespurple !! Which one yal?? Help me choose!” she asked her Instagram followers.

Simone I. Smith co-founded her line in 2011 after being diagnosed with stage 3 chondrosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer. She partners with the American Cancer Society to donate a portion of proceeds from the sale of her jewelry to the ongoing fight against the disease.

Simone is married to LL Cool J, who features in the campaign for her collection of men’s jewelry — and who also has a penchant for blinged-out accessories himself. (To pay homage to the rapper's iconic style during his appearance on the show, JHud wore gold chain necklaces, diamond-adorned silver bracelets, several gold rings, and gold bangle that says “EGOT”!)

‘Jennifer’ Necklace

Jennifer donned a personalized “Jennifer” necklace, compliments of Los Angeles-based jewelry brand Zoe Lev, several times on the show, including on the March 2 episode and May 24 episode.

Every piece in Zoe Lev’s collection is made to last, created with only recycled 14k gold and precious metals.

"Love" Ring

For her 41st birthday, Jennifer’s son, David, and his cousins — affectionately referred to as “Camp David”— pooled all of their money together and bought Jennifer a beautiful red ring that says “LOVE” in gold outline.

JHud proudly wore the ring on the show. “I’m so proud of my Camp David,” she told her audience. “They did such a beautiful job.”

Mood Ring

Regina Hall had a beautiful gift for JHud when she stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The actress gave the host something to add to her accessories collection as she presented Jennifer with a mood ring during the commercial break.

It’s no wonder Jennifer was thrilled with her gift from Regina. The Soulboost x Dannijo Mood Ring costs only $98 and “100% of the proceeds will go to Project Healthy Minds: a nonprofit organization dedicated to tackling today’s growing mental health crisis,” according to Dannijo.com.

The color-changing ring made of silver ox-plated brass “reads your mood using thermogenic crystals,” the brand states on its website. “Relaxed? Happy? Unsettled? Romantic? Stressed? Active? This powerful ring with chic crystal detailing will pick up on each of them.”

Trifecta of Necklaces for the Vice President

JHud and her stylist considered every single detail of her look to interview Vice President Kamala Harris, including the jewelry she would be wearing.

“While dressing Jennifer for this important moment, I went to give her a simple yet elegant necklace,” said V. “But Jennifer said that her necklaces should say something special today since this was such a huge occasion.”

Jennifer chose three separate necklaces with three different words inscribed on them.

“She landed on ‘Love’ — to show how we should all be kind and love one another.

“‘Doll’ — to pay homage to her mother, who called her this as a child and would be so extremely proud of her for this accomplishment of interviewing the VP on her very own TV show.

“And lastly ‘Happy Place’ — which we all know as ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show.’”