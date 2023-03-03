JHud Celebrates the Start of Spring with a Pastel Pink Jumpsuit

Spring — but make it glam!

The official first day of spring might be March 20, but it’s already springtime when it comes to Jennifer Hudson’s wardrobe!

JHud wore a baby pink jumpsuit on the March 2 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” According to Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, “Jumpsuits are Jennifer’s go-to right now.”

“This baby pink look was perfect to kick off the first week of March, declaring it springtime on Jennifer’s fashion calendar,” said V.

JHud finished off the look with iridescent crystal booties and some dark red lips.

During the show, JHud spoke with Ernie Hudson about his prolific career over the past 60 years — from “Ghostbusters” to the reboot of “Quantum Leap.”

He also spoke to JHud about his friendship with Sidney Poitier, why he thinks the acting legend didn’t like him very much when they first met, and how he was inspired by Poitier breaking barriers for Black actors.

“When Poiter did what he did, it opened the door of possibilities,” he told JHud. “You think, if he can do it, then it’s possible. Once you know it’s possible, then you got a shot. If you don’t think it’s possible, then what’s the point of trying?”