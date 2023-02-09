JHud’s Outfit for Patti LaBelle: It’s ‘All About the Shoes’

Jennifer Hudson pulled out all the stops when it came to what outfit she would wear for Patti LaBelle!

On the February 8 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud donned a hot pink long-sleeved fit-and-flare dress, a knockout of an outfit to match the larger than life career of the legendary songstress.

“Patti LaBelle was coming so we knew this look had to be special, and most of all, all about the shoes!” explained JHud’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne “Patti LaBelle — or ‘Mama Patti,’ as Jennifer calls her — loves her heels.”

“Although Jennifer prefers a cute yet comfortable shoe, her best friend Walter Williams convinced her to wear these beautiful crystal embellished Christian Louboutin heels just for Patti,” recalled V.

“They were a huge hit, as we can all see by how Patti literally pulled the shoe off of Jennifer’s foot on the show!”

According to V, “It was important to show Jennifer’s performance personality. So, when building the outfit from the heels, I picked this fit-and-flare midi-dress to show off the shoes in one of Jennifer’s favorite colors — hot pink.”

“Topping it off was this incredible jeweled choker,” added V of JHud’s blingy neckwear.

Ms. LaBelle looked just as fabulous, wearing a bright purple suit (with tails!) complete with frills cascading down the front.

“I believe that her and ‘Mama Patti’ looked like two adorable showgirls that day,” said V.