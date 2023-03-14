JHud on Her Favorite Piece of Jewelry and Its Connection to Her Son

Jennifer Hudson has worn so many gorgeous pieces of jewelry, but her all-time favorite piece has a special connection to her son, David.

During a Q&A session with her live studio audience on the March 14 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” audience member Taylor (who happens to be the current Miss Black California USA!) asked JHud what her favorite piece of jewelry is.

“I had a necklace made of my son’s first tooth he ever lost,” said JHud. “I saved it, and I put it on a heart-shaped necklace.

“It is my absolute favorite piece of jewelry,” Jennifer continued. “You can have all the diamonds and the pearls, but that is priceless. You can’t replace that. And so, that’s my favorite piece of jewelry out of everything that I have.”

Jennifer showed off this special necklace on her Instagram page in 2016. In the selfie, you can see David’s little tooth dangling from a gold heart.

The necklace is extra meaningful, if JHud’s next answer for an audience member was any indication. Audience member Evelyn from Illinois asked JHud what her favorite trait is about her son.

“I would say his heart,” answered JHud. “I recently told him, ‘Everybody loves their children, but I like you, too. I like the person that you’ve become.’

“You love your kids, but you don’t necessarily have to like what they’ve become,” she continued. “But I truly genuinely love and admire his person. He’s extremely thoughtful, he’s always looking out for others, and he loves seeing other people come together in positivity.”

