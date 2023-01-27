Katharine McPhee Foster Gifts JHud Rose Gold Earrings from KMF Jewelry

Katharine McPhee knows that it’s polite to bring a gift when you come to someone’s house!

The actress and singer stopped by the January 27 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and brought a surprise gift for Jennifer Hudson — a pair of rose gold hoop earrings from her new jewelry line, KMF Jewelry.

“I love a gift, honey!” said JHud, grateful for the surprise earrings. “I can’t wait to rock this.”

Katharine launched KMF Jewelry after thinking about starting a jewelry line for a long time.

“I had conversations in my head all the time about how much I would like to have a jewelry line,” she told JHud.

“A couple months after my son was born, I got a connect on an email with somebody, and he said he wanted to do a jewelry line with me, which is crazy, because I never said that out loud to someone.”

She believes that she was able to manifest her goal into becoming a reality through “the power of thought and thinking to yourself and telling yourself, being aware of the things that you love.”

“We have lots of plans to keep building and growing, and we have a lot of great things for Valentine’s Day,” she added. The line includes rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets at different price points, with several pieces under $100.

“I love that you have something for everyone,” said JHud.

The two “American Idol” alumni also chatted about their experiences on the singing competition — JHud competed in Season 3, while Katharine was the Season 5 runner-up.

“I was overconfident thinking that I would get on the show, but I didn’t think I would make it to the Top 2,” recalled Katharine.

“I was always singing around the house, but I wasn’t a performer,” said Katharine of her pre-“Idol” days. “I had no idea what I was doing. I really didn’t.” She added, “It was a perfect boot camp… I learned a lot of what not to do.”

Katharine also first met her husband, Grammy-winning musician David Foster, during her time on “Idol” when he appeared on the show as a guest mentor. “We still sometimes look at each other and can’t believe we met that long ago,” she said. “That show, I look back on it even more fondly because it gave me my husband and my first child.”

Katharine and David’s son, Rennie, was born in February 2021. The couple, who regularly perform together, hasn’t let parenthood slow down their touring schedule.

“Some days are really easy to travel with him, and some days it’s really wild,” she said. Even with the wild days, Katharine says, “I would love to have another baby. But we’ll see. We’re not in any crazy rush. But I hope so. I love being a mom, I really love it.”

Check out KMF Jewelry's full collection and get more information at kmfjewelry.com.

And see when Katharine and David are coming to your town by checking out their tour dates at KatharineMcPhee.net.