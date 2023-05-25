JHud Wears a Black Latex Dress to Interview Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Jennifer Hudson went bold and black for her latest look on her talk show.

On the May 24 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the host donned a shiny black latex mid-calf dress.

“We knew this liquid latex dress would be showstopping on camera,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“Both cute and comfortable, the luster of the fabric gives a subtle shine that Jennifer loves,” she added.

JHud paired this striking look with a necklace reading “Jennifer,” diamond stud earrings, and a wide studded ring.

Though most people choose bright, light colors for summer, JHud knows that you can rock a stylish black outfit year-round. She recently wore an opaque black strapless jumpsuit with a high-waisted belt, pairing it with a long-sleeved shiny satin blouse.

During the show, JHud sat down with “Modern Family” star and Tony Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Jesse discussed officiating his “Modern Family” co-star Sarah Hyland’s wedding after Ty Burrell, who also starred on the hit ABC comedy series, had a family emergency 10 days before the wedding.

“I adore Sarah, so I was like, okay, this means a lot that she’s asking me to do this — but it’s a lot of pressure!” Jesse said of being the officiant understudy.

“It’s not just a regular wedding,” he said, “it’s a wedding that has paparazzi and helicopters. It’s going to be in Vogue magazine! Jeez, can I start with, like, a low-profile one?”

Though the pressure was high, Jesse was happy with his performance. “I’m really good now, so if anyone needs [an officiant],” he said, offering his services.