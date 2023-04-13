JHud Welcomes Tisha Campbell to the Show with ‘90s-Inspired Style

Jennifer Hudson’s look on the April 12 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” called back to fly ’90s style!

The host wore an opaque black strapless jumpsuit with a high-waisted belt, pairing it with a long-sleeved shiny satin blouse.

“Tisha Campbell was coming, so ’90s fashion was the vibe!” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“I took this black jumpsuit and added the hot pink stripes on the side to mimic the classic biker shorts everyone used to wear around that time,” said V.

Continued V, “Adding a delicate black satin blouse and diamonds is a perfect JHud mix of ’90s street style and talk show host.”

During the show, Tisha — who wore a polka-dot blouse, black leather jacket, and kelly green trousers with matching flats — shared with Jennifer that she won the role of Jay Kyle on “My Wife and Kids” by crashing the auditions.

Tisha also talked about her longtime friendship with Tichina Arnold and how they would look out for each other as they tried to make it in Hollywood as child actors.

Later, during a game of “Spill the Tisha,” Tisha shared a variety of wild true facts about herself, including that Lenny Kravitz was her very first boyfriend.

She also revealed that she once cooked a Thanksgiving dinner for Tupac Shakur and had her hair braided as a child by a teenage Whitney Houston. True story!