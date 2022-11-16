Tichina Arnold & Jennifer Bond Over Their Love of HomeGoods

Tichina Arnold and Jennifer Hudson are both talented singers, fantastic actresses, and HomeGoods fanatics.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud and the star of “The Neighborhood” bonded over their love of the home furnishing store.

“I am HomeGoods,” Tichina declared.

“You might find both of us in the aisle near you,” Jennifer hilariously told the audience.

For Tichina, she said she is addicted to the store because “I love deals.”

“My mother, when we used to shop, she would look for imperfections. ‘Yeah, this has got a string coming out of it. You want $10 for this?’” Tichina recalled.

However, Tichina said she is not a “bargain Betty,” as she will not try to get an additional discount because the merchandise has already been marked down.

“It’s so much fun,” Tichina added about her shopping experience.

Tichina on Starting Off as a Singer

Tichina told Jennifer that she pursued singing before acting, and got her start in the church at age 3.

“They were praising the Lord and I remember, like, ‘Mommy, I want to sing,’” she said about her earliest memories in church.

The church then put Tichina on top of a “little brown table,” and she sang a spiritual to her congregation.

“I sang my heart out. I sang as hard as I could,” she said.

However, when she was 11, Tichina got into acting and began to earn money for her talents.

Tichina on Why She Doesn’t Consider Herself a Comedian

After doing theater for several years, Tichina said she “got the bug to make people laugh.”

However, she told Jennifer that she doesn’t consider herself a comedian despite being very funny.

“I’m a comedic actress,” she clarified. “It’s two different worlds.”

When Jennifer recalled her own experiences and whether she should consider herself a “singer” or an “actress,” Tichina told her, “You never have to choose.”

“You have many gifts. When you have many gifts, you use those gifts to the best of your ability,” she continued.

Tichina added that those gifts include Jennifer’s knack for hosting her very own daytime talk show.

Tichina on Having a Hummingbird in Her House

Tichina told Jennifer that she recently received an unexpected visitor at her house: a hummingbird!

“They say hummingbirds are good luck, right?” she asked Jennifer.

Noting that the bird hung out for two hours, Tichina said the bird made her realize, “Wow, Tichina. You’re 53 and single and no one’s here to help you.”

Eventually, Tichina’s friend Ali LeRoi, an executive producer on her former sitcom “Everybody Hates Chris,” came by to shoo the bird away.

“I just didn’t want to kill the bird,” Tichina said.

Tichina on Acting Alongside Patti LaBelle

In her hit sitcom “The Neighborhood,” Tichina does scenes with guest star and legendary singer Patti LaBelle, who portrays Marilyn, the mother of Cedric the Entertainer’s character.

“Queen Patti, she is… She is! You can’t pin her to anything. She’s blessed us and anointed us with her voice,” Tichina said. “But she’s more than her voice. She’s an amazing human being.”

Tichina also made sure to “take care of” Patti on set.

Tichina Arnold on Endometriosis and Getting Pregnant

Tichina told Jennifer that she suffered from endometriosis, a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside the uterus. She said she was told by her doctor that she potentially needed to get injected with hormones to get pregnant.

However, Tichina eventually got pregnant with her now-18-year-old daughter, which got rid of her condition.

“She’s God’s gift,” Tichina said about her child. “Now, I’m watching an 18-year-old and God helped me.”

However, Tichina told Jennifer that she is “one and done.”

“I made my contribution to society,” she joked.

Tichina added that because she can’t get pregnant now, “I’m the best date ever.”

Tichina on Her Daughter’s Many Talents

In addition to “having a behind bigger than mine,” Tichina said her daughter has an amazing voice.

“And her dad is an amazing writer. She got his skills,” Tichina added about her daughter’s songwriting talents.

Tichina also proposed a duet between her and Jennifer.

“If y’all got in the studio together…”