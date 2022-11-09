Jennifer Wears Fierce Boots for Patti LaBelle — and Gets High Marks from Jerry O’Connell

Celebrities are loving Jennifer Hudson’s style!

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked colorful in a coral button-down shirt, an orange ribbed dress, and fabulous pink suede boots.

According to stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, the boots are one of Jennifer’s favorites and she wanted to wear them for “Mama Patti,” aka legendary singer Patti LaBelle!

In her opening monologue, Jennifer — who noted, “I listen to my elders. Nothing falls on deaf ears” — recalled a conversation with Patti in which Patti said the rug on her set was too “plush.”

In a later conversation, Jennifer said Patti took back what she said about the rug and clarified that she couldn’t see Jennifer’s shoes.

“I hope it’s Mama Patti approved,” Jennifer said about her boots.

“[Patti] said, ‘I watch the show every day,’” Jennifer added. “What you need to do is come on this couch!”

Patti, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” would love to have you!

Last week, fellow legend Chaka Khan took notice of Jennifer’s purple stocking boot-heels, saying that her daughter recently sent her a photo of an identical pair.

“Where do they begin and end?” Chaka recalled asking her daughter.

“It goes all the way up there,” Jenn explained.

Jennifer accessorized her Wednesday look with diamond earrings, a bronze chain necklace, and a ring that says “EGOT,” as she has won a Daytime Emmy, two Grammys, an Oscar, and a Tony.

In Wednesday’s episode, Jennifer interviewed Jerry O’Connell, who also took a liking to her boots.

“Do I have permission to hold your ankles like that?” Jerry jokingly asked as he felt the shoe’s luscious fabric.

When Jerry asked if the shoe was comfortable, Jennifer confirmed that they are easy to walk in.

“It’s like a gym shoe,” Jennifer said.