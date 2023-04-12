Dealbreakers Poll: Would You Date Someone Long Distance?

Would you date someone who lived super far away? Jennifer Hudson wants to know!

On the April 12 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Dealbreakers,” where she and her live studio audience had to decide if a particular type of behavior was a dating dealbreaker or not.

“You have great chemistry, but they live six hours away,” said JHud. Is that a dealbreaker? “Ooh, this is a tough one!”

One audience member said it wasn’t a dealbreaker for her. “It works, and I’m a testament,” she told JHud. “I was in New York when my husband was in Portland.”

She’s about to celebrate 15 years with her husband, and she credits phones and other technological devices for keeping them connected despite the distance. “It actually made us feel closer, want to share more — it definitely works.

“Love shows no bounds,” she added.

“I like that!” exclaimed Jennifer. “I’m okay with that. We can have a little distance here and there… It keeps things fresh. You can get excited to see each other, talk on the phone… It builds a friendship as well.”

“That is not a dealbreaker for me,” concludes JHud.

We gotta ask… Is it a dealbreaker if your sweetie lives too far away?

Dealbreakers Poll: Would you date someone who lived six hours away? Something Went Wrong Yes! If they’re the one, we’ll make it work.

