Dealbreakers Poll: Would You Date Someone Who Posted Thirst Traps?

Would you date a person who constantly posted sexy photos of themselves online? Jennifer Hudson and Sarah Shahi want to know!

During the March 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud asked “Sex/Life” star Sarah Shahi her opinions on some hot-button dating scenarios to find out if she would consider them dealbreakers.

Would you date someone who still spoke to their ex? How about someone who read your diary? Read on to see how Sarah answered!

They still talk to their ex

“I would need to have more information, Jennifer,” said Sarah. “You can’t suppress somebody because of your insecurity, because that’s also not cute. You need more information, but if anything crosses the line, then that’s a no-no, that’s a dealbreaker.”

(According to our own Dealbreakers poll, the majority of people said the past should remain in the past and it was a total dealbreaker if they still talk to their ex!)

They have money but they dress like they don’t

“Not a dealbreaker! Because I dress like that!” said Sarah. “All my clothes come from a gas station… I’m very comfortable being comfortable.”

You caught them reading your diary

“I’m gonna have to take a major time out if that happens. That’s an invasion of privacy,” said Sarah. “That’s a dealbreaker. Because how do you bounce back?”

They constantly post thirst traps

“I just don’t like that,” answered Sarah. “I don’t know if I could be with someone who constantly did that. That means there’s an insecurity there, they constantly need validation… That’s not hot.”

We gotta ask… would you date someone who posted sexy or flirty photos of themselves online for attention?

