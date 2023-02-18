Dealbreakers Poll: Would You Date Someone Who Doesn’t Like Your BFF?

Would you date someone who wasn’t fond of your best friend? Jennifer Hudson wants to know!

On a recent episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Dealbreakers,” where she and her live studio audience had to decide if a particular type of behavior was a dating deal-breaker or not.

Jennifer’s query to her live studio audience: “He makes you weak in the knees, but he doesn’t like your best friends.” Is that a dealbreaker?

Audience member Vanessa from San Diego, California, didn’t even have to think about it. “This is a dealbreaker,” she said. “Uh-uh-uh! My friends are my family. They’re my ride or die… He’s gonna have to go!”

“My best friend,” JHud began, referencing her best friend Walter Williams, who often appears on the show. “We do everything together. If you don’t accept my friend, then you don’t need to be in my life!” said JHud.

She added: “If you don’t like Walter, something ain’t right!”

We have to ask: Would you keep dating someone who wasn’t down with your best friend?

Would You Date Someone Who Didn't Like Your BFF? No way! Me and my bestie are a package deal! Yes — I can keep those two parts of my life separate.

