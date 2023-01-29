Poll: Would You Kiss Someone with Bad Breath?
Lifestyle January 29, 2023
Would you smooch on someone who had less-than-stellar breath? Jennifer Hudson wants to know!
On an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Dealbreakers,” where she and her live studio audience had to decide whether a particular type of behavior was a dating deal-breaker or not.
“He’s a great kisser… but he has bad breath,” said Jennifer to her audience. “Is that a dealbreaker?”
Priscilla from Los Angeles said, “That’s a tough one — is it a medical condition? That’s a valid question, right? If it’s a medical condition, it’s not really their fault. That could be fixed.”
So it’s a dealbreaker? Not necessarily! “It depends on the man,” said Priscilla.
Edward from Pasadena, California, put it more succinctly: “Dealbreaker. It’s easy to brush your teeth.”
“I think he said what he said,” replied JHud.
We have to ask… Would you give a smooch to someone with bad breath?
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.