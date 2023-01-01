Poll: Something’s Gotta Go: Texting or Talking on the Phone

Jennifer Hudson wants to know the best form of communication.

On an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud played “Something’s Gotta Go,” in which she asked her live studio audience to decide between two things or experiences.

Jennifer asked the crowd which they prefer: texting or talking on the phone.

Tanya from Jennifer’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois, said texting must go “because there’s always confusion.”

“What better way than to communicate on the phone so they could hear your heartfelt, sincere conversation,” she said.

A different Tanya from Houston, Texas, agreed, and cited the way she communicates with her daughters.

“When you text, it’s not the same as being on the phone and getting the message across. And a lot of times, you miss the whole point with texting,” she said.

However, Mary from Moreno Valley, California, said talking on the phone must go because “people are long-winded.”

“Text is short, sweet, and to the point. But you get on that phone, [and] they don’t know how to get off,” Mary said.

Jennifer sided with Mary, saying she “hates talking on the phone,” especially when other people hear her conversations.

“For me, texting is a little more private,” she explained.

Jennifer also said that some people don’t know how to end conversations.

“If I say bye one more time. ‘All right, bye. All right, thank you,’” she imitated.

To get out of these phone calls, Jennifer said she sometimes pretends to lose signal.

“I gotta get rid of talking on the phone. That rubs me crazy,” she said.

We have to ask…

Something's Gotta Go: Texting or talking on the phone?

Talking on the phone VOTE Votes