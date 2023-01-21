Poll: Something’s Gotta Go — Deodorant or Toothpaste?

JHud wants to know where her audience’s priorities lie when it comes to hygiene!

On an episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer played “Something’s Gotta Go,” where she and her live studio audience had to choose between two items — one to keep, and one to toss.

“This game can get intense!” said JHud while introducing the game.

“One of them got to go — is it deodorant or toothpaste?” she asked her studio audience.

“Toothpaste! I can rinse my mouth out with some water, but I got to have some deodorant,” said one audience member.

“Oh no, no, no, I can’t have no yuck mouth,” said another woman.

“We have to have toothpaste. Deodorant can go because you can use baking soda,” said another woman.

“That’s what I said!” agreed JHud. “You take that baking soda and you can brush your teeth with that, but you can also put it under your arms.”

“Deodorant — gotta go!” declared JHud.

We have to ask… Would you rather have bad breath or B.O.?

